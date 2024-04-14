Women groups threaten to vote against NPP if Bawumia fails to pick a female running mate

Politics of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

About 26 market women groups in the Ashanti and Ahafo regions have threatened to vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) if the party's flagbearer Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia fails to choose a female running mate from the Ashanti region.



According to the women's group, the male-dominated leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party which has formed government for about 16 years is not serving the interest of the women's caucus of the party and the country.



Addressing a news conference in Kumasi, Madam Ama Brago who spoke on behalf of the Racecourse Market women's branch of the Ashanti Region, said the women are tired of male dominance in government and politics.



“Our plea to the New Patriotic Party is that the time has come for the party to stop picking males as the running mate for the New Patriotic Party. We are calling on President Nana Akufo Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, and the entire leadership of the party to learn from the NDC and settle on a female running mate from Ashanti else the NPP should forget about market women's votes.



"We want a caring woman who listens to our concerns and develops policy that will serve the interest of the women group that form the majority population of Ghanaians’’ she warned.



The Ahafo Regional representative of the market women groups also reiterated the concerns of their colleagues from Ashanti, registering her disappointment in the management of women's affairs by the ruling government.



She said” Our call is simple, once the NDC has chosen Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the Running Mate to partner with former President John Dramani Mahama into elections 2024, we are begging the NPP to also repeat the same. If the NPP refuses to listen to our call we will never vote for the NPP.