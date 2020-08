Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Woman kills alleged rival for flirting with husband

The incident was reported on Monday morning at Adweso District Police Command

A 40-year-old woman has been killed by her rival for allegedly flirting with her husband.



The deceased Millicent Opoku, was clubbed many times with a stick by the suspect identified as Christiana in the room of the man, Richard at Trom a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.



According to a co-tenant, Charles Kuma, on August 2, 2020 at about 11:30 pm he had Information that Millicent has been found helpless in the room of the man, therefore rushed to the scene with others.



The victim now deceased told them the suspect attacked her with stick for having amorous relationship with the husband. She was rushed to the St.Joseph Hospital unconscious but pronounced dead shortly on arrival.



The incident was reported early Monday morning at Adweso District Police Command.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, Police investigators were dispatched to the hospital and detected the deceased’s face was swollen, with marks of assault and bruises at her back.



He said, Police proceeded to the scene of crime where the stick used to hit the deceased was retrieved from the corridor of the room.



The suspect, Christiana has, however, gone into hidding. Efforts are underway to fish her out.

