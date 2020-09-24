General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Woman found dead in gutter near STC Head office

The body of the unidentified woman was found by passers-by who raised an alarm

A lady believed to be in her mid-20s has been found dead in a gutter near the State Transport Company(STC) Head office in Accra, Thursday afternoon.



It is not immediately known what caused her death.



The deceased who’s yet to be identified was spotted in the gutter which is overgrown by some passersby who raised an alarm.



Kasapa News Osuani Africa who was at the scene reported that police Officers from the Kaneshie Police Command were called and retrieved the body from the gutter.



The body has since been conveyed to the Police Hospital.





