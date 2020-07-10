Regional News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Woman dumps baby at toilet facility moments after delivery

The timely intervention of a passerby and other members of the community saved the baby from dying

Residents of Bremang in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region, were thrown into a state of shock on Friday, July 10, 2020, when they discovered a fresh baby at a public lavatory at Bremang.



The baby girl was found wrapped and dumped in a bin in the facility shortly after it was delivered.



A lady who visited the toilet early morning chanced on the bizarre incident and carried the baby out.



The runaway mother is said to have gagged the baby girl with tissue paper and left her to die.



An eyewitness, Oheneba Kwabena Gyebi, said, the “good Samaritan” heard its cries from inside the public toilet and drew people’s attention to it.



The timely intervention of the passerby and other members of the community saved the child from dying.



Meanwhile, the Bremang Police Command has commenced investigations into the matter.

