Woman arrested for illegal meter installation; 20 fake metres seized

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Police in Krobo have arrested a woman on a residential property for illegally replacing her meter.



According to sources at angelonline.com.gh, officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana had installed a new prepaid meter in the home of the woman, but routine checks by officers uncovered that the culprit had replaced the metre with a postpaid one.



She was thus arrested for the offense when officials undertook routine monitoring exercise in the area, specifically in Sawer, Atua, Koletsum and Ablotsi.



The exercise, which started at about 8 a.m. and lasted through 2:30 p.m., also uncovered other illegalities, according to officials of the power distribution company.



“20 fake metres were discovered. They have all been confiscated by ECG,” an officer (name withheld) of the company told angelonline.com.gh.



According to the officer, two illegally transferred metres were also discovered and seized.



“Three metre bypasses were discovered. The culprits weren’t available. The police have asked them to report themselves to the police station.



In all, however, 24 customers of the service provider have had their power disconnected and the service cables removed.



The monitoring is one of many exercises the ECG is conducting in the region following the growing cases of illegal power use in the Krobo enclave.



The management warns that those who are found culpable will face the full rigors of the law.