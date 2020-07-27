Regional News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Woman arrested for dumping baby in a bush

The Assin North District Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old Adepa Vida for allegedly dumping her two-day-old baby in a bush at Assin Praso in Assin North District in the Central Region.



The heartless suspect took the action not long after delivery. The baby was found by a farmer.



The Assin North District Police Divisional Commander, Superintendent Isaac Tetteh who confirmed the incident to Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan said the case has been handed to the Assin Fosu Divisional Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) to arraign the suspect before a court.



Reports indicate that the father of the baby refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy which forced the woman to dump the baby.





