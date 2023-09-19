Woarabeba Tweii Festival unveiled

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: Kofi Annobil, Contributor

The enchanting Woarabeba Tweii Festival is set to grace the horizon once again as the Chiefs and residents of Woarabeba, in collaboration with Challenging Heights, proudly announce the grand launch of the 2023 edition.



This momentous event, which unfolded in all its splendor on September 12, 2023, served as both the official commencement of the festival and the unveiling of this year's theme and activities.



The ceremony was a tapestry of colour and culture, attended by distinguished dignitaries and esteemed guests hailing from traditional authorities, political figures, community members, cherished partners, and well-wishers, all of whom have played a pivotal role in shaping the success of this extraordinary occasion.



Speaking on behalf of Nana Oboama II, the Chief of Woarabeba, the Gyaasehene of Woarabeba, Nenyi Kow Abowe II, articulated that this year's festival holds a noble cause - to raise funds for the construction of a much-needed school building.



Highlighting the challenges faced by the community's young students, he underscored the urgency of having a dedicated school structure within the community.



He emphasized, "Our school children are always seen trekking outside our community, regardless of the weather. It is high time we come together during this year's celebration to seek support from stakeholders to erect our very own school building."



Nana Otuboa I, the Mbrantehene of Woarabeba, expressed the community's eagerness to exceed the success of last year's festival, using it as a foundation to create an even more remarkable celebration this year. As the youth leader of the community, he lauded the commitment of the community's young populace in contributing to Woarabeba's development, emphasizing their active involvement in this year's festivities.



Bismark Odum Sackey, the General Manager of Nyce Media, the festival's organizing body, unveiled a thrilling lineup of activities slated for this year's celebration, running from Monday, October 9, to Sunday, October 15, 2023.



These activities encompass both traditional and entertainment segments, meticulously designed to provide festival-goers with an unforgettable experience. The schedule is as follows:



Monday and Tuesday: Community sanctification and cleansing exercises.



Wednesday: Community ritual performance.



Thursday: Regatta (Canoe racing) and Tag of Peace among the canoe owners and groups in the community.



Friday: Beach Masquerade Bazaar and Beach Movie Night.



Saturday: Morning coconut fair, midmorning seafood bazaar, afternoon Durbar, and an evening party amidst the coconut trees.



Sunday: A Thanksgiving service in the morning and the climax, a beach soccer tournament finals in the afternoon.



Woarabeba is a captivating fishing community located in the Effutu Municipality in the Central Region of Ghana. Beckons with its rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions, the Woarabeba community is perched gracefully between the azure expanse of the sea and the meandering Ayensu River.



The Woarabeba Tweii Festival, also known as the Woarabeba Fishing Festival, is an eagerly anticipated annual event that was first conceived by James Kofi Annan in 2018, the founder of Challenging Heights. It was subsequently trialed by the chiefs and elders of Woarabeba in 2021 and officially instituted in 2022. This vibrant festival, held every October, pays homage to the rich fishing traditions and ancestral heritage of the Woarabeba community.