Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody

General News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lying motionless on a hospital bed and sandwiched by his two wives and children, business mogul Asuma Banda would have wished that such moments would be characterized by show of love and prayers for his recovery.



Instead, it turned out to be a fight for his custody and wealth.



The video which has gone viral captures the frail-looking Chief Executive Officer of Antrak Air battling for his life whiles his immediate family are engaged in a fierce debate over who should take care of him.



The video, which per the narration was shot by one of his sons, captures two persons reported to be his wives in some debate. Cassandra who is reportedly his first wife and Edwina, the second in a heated confrontation over his custody and other issues.



In the video, one of the persons who is reportedly a son and the one behind the video is heard saying “I will see you soon” repeatedly as he zooms in on the face of his bed-ridden father.



Present at the ward at the 37 Military Hospital were officers of the Ghana Armed Forces who were there to contain the situation.



As the bed of the Alhaji Asuma Banda was being wheeled, one of the military officers appealed to the son filming the incident to stop but he fought back, stating that “you guys are going to kill my father. Go and kill him, go and kill the man. You’ve given him to murderers.”



The video comes after the sisters of the ailing businessman appealed to former president John Dramani Mahama and the National Chief Imam to intervene and help relocate their ailing sibling to Koforidua for treatment.



The sisters on December 7, 2022, told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they were seeking the intervention of the president, the office of the former president and the Chief Imam to resolve custody issues around their brother.



”We know the court has ruled in favor of the second wife. But he is our beloved family member. We acknowledge what his two wives have done for him. We will not be ungrateful to them.



"But our brother has requested to go to Kintampo. And so we are appealing to the president to intervene,” they said in an apparent reference to the second wife's reluctance to allow him to be moved.



The sisters revealed that except for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, “we have not seen our brother in the past five years”, the Rainbow Radio report added.



”We are still appealing to friends, the business community, and all those who know our brother to intervene. The court has ruled, but we are interested in making our brother better.



"John Mahama knows my brother so well. Nana Addo was his good friend. I am also appealing to Frema Opare to intervene. The two wives are tired, and we want to take over as his sisters,” Hajia Shatta said.



