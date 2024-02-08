Withdraw 'rejected' Public Universities Bill, it attacks academic freedom – NDC MP

Politics of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Abass Apaak, has opposed the government’s decision to reintroduce the controversial Public Universities Bill.



The lawmaker is wondering if the government, with less than a year remaining in its term, will reintroduce the bill.



He said the bill had previously been rejected by stakeholders in the education sector.



He argued that this is a direct attack on academic freedom and should be withdrawn in the best interest of the government.



The Public Universities Bill seeks to bring uniformity to the establishment, management, and financing of public universities, along with their administration and supervision.



It will also give the government the authority to appoint most members of a university council.



This council, in turn, would have the power to oversee university appointments and dismissals.



Also, the president would have the power to dissolve the university council, which could appoint a chancellor and control university finances.



But Dr. Apaak has called for it to be withdrawn.



“Why a government that has barely eleven months in office will resubmit a bill, the Public Universities Bill, that was overwhelmingly rejected by ALL stakeholders beats common sense.



"I can assure this failed and insensitive government that the opposition to the needless attack on Academic Freedom remains robust and unyielding. It would be in the government’s interest to withdraw the Public Universities Bill,” he averred.