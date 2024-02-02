Withdraw Vehicle Emissions Levy – NPP's Nana B to government

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B, has urged the government to withdraw the Vehicle Emissions Levy.



“It must be withdrawn,” Nana B emphasised. “Withdraw the emission levy; it’s unnecessary. The Finance Minister must retract it.”



According to him, emission levies are typically imposed on developed countries that have advanced in the use of electric cars to combat climate change. In his view, Ghana has not reached a stage where electric cars are prevalent enough to justify imposing such a levy on petrol and diesel vehicles.



Nana B stated that his stance aligns with that of the New Patriotic Party, and he advocates the immediate withdrawal of the levy.



These statements were made by Nana B during an appearance on Accra-based Peace FM on Friday, 2 February 2024.



It is worth noting that the Vehicle Emissions Levy came into effect on Thursday, 1 February 2024.



The implementation of the emission levy according to government is aimed at tackling greenhouse gas emissions, promoting the use of eco-friendly technology and green energy, and improving environmental management while controlling general levels of air and water pollution.



Under section 4(4) of Act 1112, a person required to issue a road use certificate (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and other testing centres) shall demand evidence of payment of the levy before issuing a Road Use Certificate.



All vehicle owners have, thus, been advised to register and pay the levy on the Ghana.gov platform only.



The scheduled amount is as follows:



1. Motorcycles and tricycles - GH¢75 per annum



2. Motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cc - GH¢150 per annum



3. Motor Vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cc - GH¢300 per annum



4. Cargo trucks and articulated trucks - GH¢300 per annum