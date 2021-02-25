Regional News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Winneba Police Commander accused of fueling activities of land guards

File photo of a police officer

Chief Superintendent Samuel Asiedu Okanta, Winneba Divisional Police Commander has been accused of fueling the activities of land guards in the area against the development of the area.



His actions in concert with some land guards at Kasoa in the Central Region according to a frustrated international investor is chasing away potential investors whose sole purpose was to bring development in the Winneba Effutu area.



According to the managers of Sani Properties Investment Limited, an international real estate company, these land guards are said to be terrorizing residents of the area, act with impunity because of the alleged backing they get from the police particularly the police chief.



They indicate that they have consistently been chased away from a legally acquired parcel of land by these hoodlums they suspect are being given cover by the security.



Sani Properties Investment Limited, an international real estate company embarked on $1.2bn projects in a small town of Winneba on some 300-acre land which consists of an ultra-modern shopping mall, Domestic airport, Flying training school, golf courses, manufacturing companies and recreational facilities and more.



The dream of the investor is yet to see the light of day following constant harassment of contractors on the project site by land guards with the alleged connivance of police chiefs.



Workers have severally been arrested over what is yet to be known despite showing prove by owners they are the legitimate owners of the land in question.



“Several attempts to settle issues amicably with the land guards is only met with one response. ‘For us, we don’t have a problem, it is the commander that says we should come here, so if you have anything to settle, go and see the commander because he said he also likes the land… it is on the roadside. One Mustapha Ali told us”, Managers of UK based company revealed to this portal.



The Police Chief declined to comment on the matter when he was reached out.