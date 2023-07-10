Will you follow Gyakye Quayson to prison if he's jailed? - Charles Owusu slams NDC

Politics of Monday, 10 July 2023

Charles Owusu has slammed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for threatening to boycott Parliament if the criminal trial of the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, is not aborted by the Attorney-General.



There have been incessant calls on the Attorney-General to drop the case against Mr. Gyakye Quayson with the Chief of Dormaa traditional area, Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II admonishing the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to intervene and halt the legal action.



"Honestly, I don’t see the benefits this prosecution will bring Ghanaians. If he is in court, he can’t fulfil his mandate so the president and the Attorney General should do something urgently to end this matter, so we move on as Ghanaians".



“As a matter of urgency, I am appealing to the President of the Republic, Attorney General if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted. The Attorney General should as a matter of urgency file a nolle prosequi to end that particular decision,” the Dormaahene said.



Also, the NDC Members of Parliament led by their leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, on Tuesday, July 4, served notice to boycott the business of Parliament in favour of the Assin North MP.



“I wish to serve notice that the entire Minority group will accompany our colleague to court today and any other day that he is to appear in court.”



“Mr Speaker, we are solidarising with our colleague and we will not participate in the business of the House anytime our colleague is in court and we’ll be withdrawing from the chamber after this ceremony if the court processes indeed happens today,” he said.



Reacting to the NDC's position on Gyakye Quayson's trial, Charles Owusu sought to find out from them if they will also join him should he be sentenced to prison.



"If he is jailed, will you follow him to prison?", he questioned.



He advised the NDC to use an appropriate approach and channel to resolve the issue, stressing sometimes "matters are best solved behind the scenes, not being loud about it" like the Minority Caucus is doing regarding the trial.



To him, the approach the NDC is adopting will only aggravate the issue.



