Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, has commented on the upcoming general elections slated for 2024.



Her concern about the process being whether it will be dominated by propaganda or that politicians will prioritize polocies and issues of development.



She made comments when she spoke at the investiture of a new District Governor for Rotary Club’s District 9104, where she urged stakeholders to give prominence to evelopmental issues a a route to progress.



“Only a year more, we will be preparing to go to the polls, once again to elect national leaders for this beautiful country. Do we wish to create hope for the future by channelling our energies and other resources to developmental issues?



“Or is it going to be another unending trend of pure propaganda as usual? It bears emphasis that deliberate falsehoods, misinformation and dishonesty have destroyed the reputation and homes of many,” she stressed.



The investiture ceremony was attended by distinguished representatives and high-profile dignitaries, including former President John Agyekum-Kufuor and Rotary International Director Patrick Chisanga.