Wild cheers as Bawumia joins Otumfuo at Manhyia for 'Kuntunkuni' Durbar to mark 150th Anniversary of Sagrenti War

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stormed the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, where the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is holding a durbar of Chiefs to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of the Sagrenti War between the Asantes and the British Colonial Army.



The commemorative durbar, dubbed "Kuntunkuni", which is to commemorate the ravages of the war, had the Asantehene himself and traditional rulers clad in all-black attire, to reflect the occasion.



Fresh from the delivery of his policies for Ghana in Accra last night, Dr Bawumia received tumultuous cheers as he arrived at the Manhyia Palace.



Also clad in all-black, Dr. Bawumia and his delegation, including his wife Samira, were mobbed by enthusiastic admirers, who followed him on a procession, amidst chanting of his name and of adulation referencing some popular declarations he made during his policy address.



The durbar was a massive one, as it was attended by traditional rulers in the Ashanti Kingdom and beyond, former Presidents Mahama and Kufuor, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Diplomats, including the British High Commissioner and a representative of the British Museum, who presented to Asanteman, artefacts which the British took away from the Ashanti Kingdom during the Sagrenti War 150 years ago.



The climax of the programme was when the Asantehene sat in a palanquin to go around and greet his Chiefs and dignitaries.



When he got to the daise where Vice President Bawumia and former President Kufuor were seated, he stopped and displayed a beautiful royal dance in his palanquin, with both Dr. Bawumia acknowledging him with two raised fingers, signifying victory.



As the Asantehene continued the beautiful dancing display, Dr Bawumia stepped down from the daise and together with his wife went and paid homage to the Asantehene, amidst loud cheers from the crowd.







KOD