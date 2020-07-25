General News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Wife of butchered Amasaman tenant receives support

File Photo: A landlord murdered his tenant over reasons yet to be established

It was a moment of wailing and crying in the studios of Kingdom FM when the widow of the tenant, Kwaku Abu who was butchered by his landlord at Mahean a suburd of Amasaman received an amount of GHC 3,600 from Kingdom listeners who through donations donated to help support the family with a seed money on one thousand.



Vera, with his five children could not stop crying as they received the money, saying they never believed they would be helped in this sense as life have been very difficult since the death of his husband as he was the bread winner of the house and took very good care of his children.



Telling the story on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ with Kwaku Owusu Adjei popularly known as (PATO) asked what was the relationship existed between his husband and the landlord, Vera said they lived very happily and still wonders what could cause the sad and horrific death of his husband.



She said the money would go a long way to support them.



She narrated what happened; Vera Nyarko said she is still in shock what could cause the landlord, Adjei Boye to murder his husband in such a manner.



She said we never the landlord have already sharpened a cutlass and had already slashed my husband’s stomach.



She explained that the landlord is the one who always barbar his children and husband and could not understand what devil his landlord turned into.



She thanked all listeners of Kingdom FM saying many media houses came to the house to interview her but only Kingdom FM came to her aid when she needed help most.





