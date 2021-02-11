General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wife of Director of Communications at the Presidency files for divorce

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin

Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin, the wife of the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has formally written to the High Court to file for a divorce.



Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb alleged that her husband had left home for the past two years and has resorted to engaging in extramarital affairs with one Chantel Kudjawu (Gertrude Gbajo).



According to the petitioner herein as Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin, the respondent who is Eugene Arhin allegedly has a child with one of his mistresses outside marriage.



The petitioner who has been married to her husband since 2016 claims, “That prior to leaving the home, the Respondent on some occasions spent the night with these ladies and also did not sleep in the house and when I confronted him on it, he yelled at me and sometimes verbally, emotionally, psychologically and physically abused me in the presence of our children. Respondent told me in one of his verbal abuses that I was not woman enough for him that is why he is involved with these other women.”



Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin further noted that she had to do extra side jobs to mobilize enough funds for the maintenance and management of the home when their marriage faced financial challenges in the early stages.



But shortly after becoming the Director of Communications at the Presidency, the Petitioner indicated that her husband started behaving very unusual, claiming he is no longer interested in the marriage. She also stated that all the efforts by the parties and their families for an amicable resolution have all failed.



Mrs Arhin also alleged that the “Respondent informed the Petitioner that he had to travel to pursue a course at George Town University, a claim which Respondent knew very well to be false and only used it as a means to travel out of the country to spend time with one of his mistresses and his other child.”



“On one occasion, after Respondent came for the children to spend time with them, the older child informed me that while they were with the Respondent, there was another lady in the house by name Grace whom the Respondent kissed continually in their presence,” Mrs Arhin stated in the petition to the high court.



Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin, who is a mother of three has prayed the court to dissolve the marriage, order her husband to surrender three of his estate properties and also pay her a sum of GHS2 million as compensation among other things.



Read the full statements below



