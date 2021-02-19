Politics of Friday, 19 February 2021

Atubiga explains his Eugene Arhin comment after NDC committee probe

Communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga has reacted to summons by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC over his comments deemed to be in support of allegations of property grabbing leveled against the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, by his estranged wife, Gloria Assan Arhin.



He claims that he did not mean to justify the allegations of the amassing of wealth by Mr Eugene Arhin but only meant to say that politicians ought to make good use of the salaries and benefits that come the way when they get political appointments.



Mr Atubiga had said that it was only useless politicians who retire without wealth following reports that Mr Eugene Arhin had amassed wealth in the four years that he has worked as Communications Director at the Presidency.



The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) has summoned him to explain why he shouldn’t be punished for making statements that are against principles of the NDC.



Reacting to the summons on social media, Mr Atubiga while apologizing, explained that he believes in the principles of the NDC but was only saying that politicians ought to make good use of their salaries and benefits so that they don’t retire poor.



“I was also trying to explain myself as a Ghanaian and an African, how we are thought growing up by our parents, 1) is know your God. 2) go to school or learn a trade. 3) lead a good life and be content with what you make. 4) don’t take what is not yours. 5) take care or give back to your parents. 6) giver back to society and help others when blessings come your way. 7) man must work hard to achieve something legitimately to take care of his family. 8) I believe in probity and accountability."



"Respectfully FEC members of my grate party. These are my personal views and comments I was expressing on my social media platforms without any malice or disrespect to any person or party."



"I don’t have control over how others understand my write-ups or how media Houses twisting my social media comments. I sincerely apologise to the party, FEC and leadership for my unedited, unprofessional writing on my private walls, affecting the believes and values stand of the NDC."



"I sincerely apologise to the party. The NDC party is bigger than me Atubiga Stephen not to be careful on what I do, what I say, or where I go, and what I stand for."



"I expressed myself on my private social media walls as a private citizen, not a party official, not as a party commentator and not as any executive of the NDC,” his statement said.