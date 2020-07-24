General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Why you should be careful when buying a phone or expensive gadgets on the streets of Circle

Business transactions on the streets in the country is not a new thing as it dates back to several decades in the Ghananain history due to its convenience and low cost of products.



Though the laws of Ghana frown on the selling of goods on the street, scarcity of resources have pushed people to secure a spot on the streets as their ‘office’ to have some food on the table.



The growing concerns on street business transactions have often got to do with people who sell technological devices such as mobile phones, laptops, IPads, among others.



However, there have been many instances when people, who prefer to buy the above-mentioned devices on the fast market, are scammed to the extent of getting soaps and stones in exchange of what they paid for.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, a man was captured on camera attempting to buy a phone from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle sellers but was given a fake object thought to be a stone or soap.



In this episode of Trending Gh, on GhanaWeb TV, we asked people to share the experiences they've had after trying to buy phones on the street.



