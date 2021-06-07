Why would a country struggling to vaccinate its population hold a coronavirus spreader funeral? - GMA

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

• Thousands thronged the funeral of the late Sir John last week



• Reports indicates that most attendees disregarded the COVID-19 safety protocols



• The Ghana Medical Association has charged the IGP to deal with the organizers of the funeral



The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed shock at the rate at which Ghanaians, including high profile personalities, disregarded COVID-19 safety protocols at the funeral of the late Sir John.



The group wondered how a country like Ghana which is struggling to vaccinate its population against the deadly coronavirus allowed a potential super spreader event to be held last Thursday.



A statement issued by the group read, “the mass gathering of people with complete disregard for physical distancing and limited use of nose mask occurred in the wake of a caution by World Health Organisation (WHO) to some African countries to prepare for what appears to be a new surge in COVID-19 cases in Africa.



“The GMA was therefore shocked to observe a nation like ours struggling to vaccinate its population will permit such a potential super spreader event to take place,” it added.



The group has called on the Inspector-General of Police to deal with both the organizers and attendees of the funeral ceremony.



GMA reiterated that COVID-19 is real and it remains a threat to the country, hence the need for all to adhere to the safety protocols.



The former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie was laid to rest on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at at the Sakora Wonoo family cemetery.



High-ranking politicians including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were present at the funeral.