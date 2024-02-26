Why we delay in reporting to fire scenes in the Ashanti Region – Fire Service

Regional News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) of the Ashanti Region has revealed that they have only 25 fire tenders serving the entire Ashanti Region population.



This, according to GNFS, makes it difficult for them to respond swiftly to fire cases.



The revelation comes after some fire personnel deployed to fire scenes were attacked by some civilians with claims that they had delayed.



Speaking to OTEC news reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, the Public Relations Officer for GNFS, Do3 Peter Addai disclosed that, some fire tenders serve as many as five different districts.



He called on the public to advocate for the government to provide them with more tenders instead of beating their officers.



"We have recorded two attacks in the first two months of 2024, one at Konongo and another at Atwima Koforidua, and the problem is that these areas have no fire tenders.



"Our men were coming back from duty when the call came; we had to ask them to refill and get to the scene yet they were attacked by residents. This is something that must stop now as it goes against the laws of the country," he said.



Do3 Peter Addai said the GNFS will be forced to blacklist certain areas due to the increasing attacks on firefighters.



