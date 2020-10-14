Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Why we chose the widow of murdered Mfantseman MP as his replacement – John Boadu

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has explained why the party settled on the wife of the slain Mfantseman Member of Parliament(MP) to replace him.



The party has chosen the wife of the former Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ophelia Hayford as his replacement.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, John Boadu explained that they settled on her because: “She knows the constituency very well and considering the large support that the husband had and the kind of difficulties that the constituency is going through, a lot more of the constituents think that we should let the wife continue”.



John Boadu indicated that her name did not receive any form of dissent from Regional, Constituency, and even National Executives.



“There was massive consensus; no dissent at all,” he said adding that “as the backbone of her late husband so she is the right person to continue his good works”.



The party is expected to announce this in the coming days as the wife of the slain MP who is an Assistant Superintendent of Police has resigned from her position to represent her people in Parliament.

