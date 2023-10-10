Why this hawker cannot quit smoking weed

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sometimes, the saddest thing is for a person to realise that something they had planned for their life fell short because of a bad situation they encountered along the way.



The story of James Amoah is a classic example of hating something, yet revelling in it.



James Amoah, a hawker who roams the busy streets of Madina with shoes has shared how and why he can’t stop smoking weed even though he knows it is bad for his health.



Speaking with Victoria Kyei Baffour on Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV, James said he was introduced to weed at the age of 12.



He explained that he was in primary six at the time he started smoking weed.



“I am from Kumasi. That was where I was attending school. I was attending Better Future. When I got to class six, my mother said she was having financial difficulties… it was through that, that I became stubborn and started smoking the weed," he said.



Asked by the host, Victoria Kyei Baffour, if he was still smoking the weed, James answered in the affirmative.



“Madam, I’m still in it. I still smoke weed. Nothing good has come out of this lifestyle since I started but I can’t stop,” he added.



He, however, shared his desire to quit smoking but added that it is difficult because he lives in a ghetto and that makes the drug easily accessible to him.



“I really want to stop smoking but you just can’t decide to stop. I can stop but unfortunately, I live in a ghetto so I can get it at any time I want it,” James said.







BAJ/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards