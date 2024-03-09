Why should we waste our time discussing ‘useless’ LGBT+ issues? - Okatakyie Afrifa asks

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has fumed about why Ghanaians are discussing issues about the passage of the anti-LGBT+ Bill when there are more pressing issues.



He argued that there are urgent issues such as a lack of infrastructure for the health and education sector, deplorable roads and security setbacks; yet, the public spends adequate time discussing other matters that do not benefit the nation in any way.



The Angel FM presenter lambasted members of the public who are obsessed with the issues of the anti-gay bill and entreated them to focus on discussing challenges that the country is battling with.



“A nation whose population keeps increasing through high birth rate, children are not getting access to educational infrastructures, yet, the most important thing to us is LGBT+ issues.



“The country has no direction so anybody can determine for us. That’s not how we build a nation, it should be able to chart its path. We are not done tackling issues on education, hospitals, bad roads, and security yet we are discussing this useless policy [anti-gay bill],” he said while speaking on Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



About the passage of the anti-gay bill:



The Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts will be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



The bill will now require presidential assent to come into force within 7 days. However, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to the bill, parliament, by a two-thirds majority vote can approve it into law.



