Why should saying, publishing something that advocates LGBTQ+ be an offence? - CRPL-Ghana

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The CEO of the Center for Religion and Public Life (CRPL-Ghana), Reverend Canon Dr. Confidence Bansah, has voiced concerns over the potential consequences of the approved amendments to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-gay bill.



According to him, why should saying or publishing something that advocates for or promotes LGBTQ+ become a criminal offence in the 21st century?



“We believe that any form of punishment for advocacy and promotion of LGBTQI+ activities could impact academic freedom enshrined in the 1992 Constitution. Why should saying or publishing something that advocates for or promotes LGBTQI+ become a criminal offence in the 21st century? Will that not be closing the door to research and free speech? And by this, are we not going back to the zip it or face it regime? It seems to us that, like the Bible, the subject of LGBTQI+ is becoming a closed canon that cannot be reopened for discussion. Something that could be damaging to our democracy as a nation, and we urge parliament and the sponsors of the bill to reconsider the clause in the interest of nation-building,” Reverend Canon Dr. Confidence Bansah stated.



His remarks follow the recent approval of amendments to the bill, which include imposing custodial sentences on individuals involved in aiding, facilitating, encouraging, or promoting LGBTQ+ activities.



The amendment, proposed by bill co-sponsor, Sam Nartey George, aims to enforce strict punishment to ensure compliance with the law once passed.



Under the amended bill, currently under consideration, those found guilty of promoting LGBTQ+ activities will face a minimum sentence of three months and a maximum of six months, or a fine ranging from GH₵600 to GH₵1200.



The CRPL-Ghana's stance highlights the growing debates surrounding the bill's potential impact on fundamental freedoms and democratic principles in Ghana.



NAY/AE