Why quit when you have a chance to prosecute officials in Agyapa deal? – Kweku Baako asks Amidu

Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako

Veteran journalist Kweku Baako Jnr says that Martin Amidu should have stayed on Special Prosecutor and see through his investigations on the Agyapa Royalties deal.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program, monitored by GhanaWeb, Baako submitted that after discovering the possibility of corruption in the deal, Amidu should have resisted the urge to resign and probe the matter.



The New Crusading Guide managing editor said that Amidu missed a golden opportunity to erase the impression that he has been a failure in his office.



Baako added that he has been left disappointed by Amidu’s decision as it has left the work on the Agyapa deal in hanging.



“To be honest I’m not happy. I’m disappointed with what has happened. But somewhere in his resignation letter, he said that he spotted certain things that he could have triggered investigations that will lead to criminal prosecution but because of interference he has decided to quit. That is where my disappointment is.



“This was the time for him to stick to the office and use the powers that the act has given him. If he was indeed opposed to the so-called interference, that is the time he should have stuck to the office. If I were him, I would have stayed because you can’t sack me. He can only be sacked through the same process as an Appeal’s Court judge. You have the mandate to execute and you say you have seen suspected corruption or corruption, that is the time I will stick to the office”, he said.



Amidu left the scene with an allegation-ridden statement, directed at the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He, among other things, accused the government of starving his office of resources and interference from the president.



But the president in a statement said that Martin Amidu was given the full room to operate as Special Prosecutor.



He said that Amidu was given the needed support to effectively execute his mandate.





