Why kneel to beg for votes if you’ve indeed performed? – Yammin asks Wontumi

The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Joseph Yammin has taken on the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) for taking the residents of Kumawu for granted.



He argued that there is no point in party leaders kneeling to beg for votes if indeed they had performed by fulfilling the many promises made to the people as claimed.



According to him, the residents of Kumawu would by themselves appreciate their efforts by voting for the party’s candidate without them having to mass up in the constituency to solicit votes.



“My brother the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP is seen in a video kneeling and begging residents to vote for the party’s candidate. That is why the Chief of Staff will meet 1,500 teachers at Kumawu and gave each Ghc200 and beg them to vote for the NPP.



"If you did well for the residents, you do not need to beg them by kneeling for votes. The people themselves will vote for you in appreciation of your of what you have done for them.



"The NPP is currently suffering because they have failed residents of Kumawu and have only been compelled to visit the area because of a by-election”, he disclosed on Kumasi-based Hello Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



A viral video last week revealed the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako kneeling and begging delegates to vote for the party’s candidate Mr Ernest Yaw Anim.



In the 30-second video, Chairman Wontumi is heard telling residents to vote for Mr Ernest Yaw Anim he described as a replacement for the deceased MP.



The opposition NDC has made mincemeat of his conduct wondering why he would beg for votes in a constituency the party brags is one of its strongholds.