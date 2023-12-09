Why is the NPP still pampering Adwoa Safo? - Kwabena Kwakye fumes

Politics of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Oman FM broadcaster and board member of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), the Great Wofa Kwabena Kwakye has taken a swipe at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what he deems the refusal of the party to control the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



Speaking on a recent show on Oman FM, Kwabena Kwakye who used to be a staunch supporter of Adwoa Safo cited cases of unprofessional behaviour by the MP, including dancing on TikTok and organizing events when there was important business going on in parliament.



He also expressed his anger at the NPP, questioning why they allowed her to continue her political career despite her behaviour.



He argued that Adwoa Safo should be taken through the right disciplinary measures and not just be pardoned because she made an apology.



“She was in America, recording Tiktoks and organizing parties and the NPP could not call her to order? They were still entertaining her. Talking about giving her a second chance, can they predict someone’s future behaviour?," he asked.



“That is the problem, in politics when it gets to a certain level, you should just hang up your boots. I was surprised when she wrote to the NPP general secretary. A party gave her such an opportunity and she was behaving like that. They had to come and beg her when she had to do something to benefit the party," Kwakye lamented.



“It got to a point where even the NDC started defending her. Is the party a business? Couldn’t they discipline her? She had been MP in 2012. 2016 and 2020. Isn’t it ok? They even made her Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection. Why? Was the party mortgaged to someone?” he questioned.



Adwoa Safo's extended absence from parliament had been a prominent topic of discussion in 2022, sparking nationwide debate.



This issue arose when she left the country following the passage of the 2022 budget on November 26, 2021.



Due to her extended absence, Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin referred Adwoa Safo to the Privileges Committee on April 4 for missing fifteen sitting days.



On July 29, 2023, the president revoked her appointment based on Article 81 of the Constitution. However, on November 11, 2022, Adwoa Safo officially resumed her parliamentary duties upon her return from the United States of America.



She had another absence but returned on February 7, 2023, marking her first appearance in the House this year, where she has since remained.



In September, she apologized to her party and constituents for her long absence from parliament.



Adwoa Safo said she was faced with personal and family challenges that made her leave the country after the 2022 budget was passed.



The lawmaker noted that she did not mean to miss 15 sitting days, which led to the Speaker referring her to the Privileges Committee and the president revoking her appointment.



She however apologized for any inconvenience and asked for forgiveness.



The Dome Kwabenya MP has now resumed her parliamentary duties and has been present since then.







