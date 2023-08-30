Why invite Kennedy Agyapong to disciplinary committee when Akufo-Addo said worse? - Alex Tetteh

Politics of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alex Tetteh, a member of Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong camp, has defended his superior's 'showdown' comment directed towards President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Alex who doubles as the Protocol Officer for the Vehicle and Asset Dealers Association of Ghana (VADAG), explained that Kennedy’s comment should be interpreted as a message outlining his intention to contest the flagbearer slot with the vice president without any hidden purpose.



Drawing a parallel to President Akufo-Addo's past "all die be die" comment, he expressed surprise at the NPP’s disciplinary committee's invitation to Agyapong, noting that President Akufo-Addo had made a similar statement prior to his presidency without facing committee interrogation.



"Kwame (if someone says showdown), he even said in Twi that he will compete equally with Bawumia...did anyone call Nana Addo before any committee at the time he said all die be die? So, this comment also implies that they will fight just for the flagbearership… the same thing happened earlier when we were going to vote and Nana said that all die be die, and the same committee existed in the NPP at the time,” he said in an interview on Okay FM on August 29, 2023.



He contended that Kennedy Agyapong's comments were being misinterpreted and that they were essentially conveying his intention to contest for the party's flagbearership slot against Vice President Bawumia.



He urged supporters of Agyapong not to be discouraged by the controversy, but rather to focus their efforts on winning the upcoming elections.



“So, I'll advise all of my followers to get ready and work hard so that nobody gets discouraged because the showdown is meaningless. Because people are questioning why he said that, he is a human being and being a leader, he has to speak when things are going wrong.”



Kennedy Agyapong threatened a showdown against Akufo-Addo and Bawumia during the NPP super delegates conference on Saturday 26, 2023.







