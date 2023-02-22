Why has Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng not been arrested? - Apaak

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has questioned why the security agencies in the country have not arrested Rev. Kusi Boateng.



His comments come on the back of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) filing a Criminal Complaint against Secretary to the National Cathedral Board, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, over his alleged fraudulent identities.



A letter dated February 20, 2023, and addressed to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service by ASEPA indicated that it has reasonable conviction that the accused has violated various provisions of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960(Act 29).



It specifically cited Sections 251, 215 and 132 relative to the offences of deceit of a Public Officer – Section 251, deceit of a Court by Personation – Section 215, and Defrauding by False Pretences – Section 132.



Commenting on the complaint in a tweet the Builsa South lawmaker says he cannot fathom why the security agencies have still not arrested Mr. Kusi Boateng.



“Such a duplicitous character, two: mothers, days of birth, dates of birth, names, TIN numbers, passports, Ghana cards, still walks freely? Do security agencies need a prompt to arrest him? Is he above the law? This is a test case, we are watching,” Mr. Apaak stated.



However, ASEPA has also entreated the Police to act swiftly and immediately arrest Rev. Kusi Boateng aka Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and arraign him before Court.



“In view of these serious violations and several other Offences perpetuated by the respondent by the d fraudulent acquisition and usage of these identities, we acting as a Complainant demand the immediate arrest of Victor Kusi Boateng alias Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral for further investigations and arraignment before the Court as required by law.”