Why does Akufo-Addo hide behind Kufour’s press freedom record? – Manasseh Azure Awuni asks

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Award-Winning Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has questioned Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s record on Press Freedom.



There is the growing perception that the culture of silence has been brought back in Ghana during the tenure of the current President.



Journalists like Ahmed Suale met his untimely death after the story that caused the change in the leadership at the Ghana Football Association was aired and threats were made on his life by leading politicians in the country.



Also, mention can be made of two modernghana journalists who were picked up in a Rambo style and detained.



Seasoned Journalists like Bridget Otoo and movie personality Lydia Forson have expressed worry at the fact that the current government is not tolerant as compared to the John Dramani Mahama administration where people were free to express their opinions.



Reacting to the growing concern expressed by many, Manasseh Azure has questioned why the President cannot point to one thing he has done to ensure press freedom since he took over the office in 2017.



The Journalist said in a post shared on Facebook that “A question to those of you defending Akufo-Addo’s record on press freedom: Why is it that in his presidency, he boasts about what he’s done in the areas of the economy, health, education etc, but when it comes to press freedom or free speech, he runs back 20 years ago to Prez. Kufuor’s repeal of the Criminal Libel Law?”.



