Why did NDC employ the services of the EC after vilifying it? - Charles Owusu asks

Politics of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Owusu, a former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will make no difference during the 2024 general elections despite their new crop of national executives.



The NDC held its 10th National Delegates Congress on Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium with over 9,000 delegates electing executives for the party.



The Electoral Commission, which has been most vilified by the NDC following the 2020 elections, supervised the party's delegates congress over the weekend and saw to a successful election of the party's leaders.



At the end of the gruelling contest, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly called 'General Mosquito', won the National Chairman position beating his main challenger Samuel Ofosu Ampofo by a landslide victory and former Deputy Minister for Finance, Fifi Kwetey was elected to be the NDC General Secretary.



Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin won the National Organizer of the party.



Discussing the NDC congress on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Charles Owusu wondered why the NDC would employ the services of the Electoral Commission when they have given their members and supporters an impression that the Commission is not credible.



"Is it the same Electoral Commission that conducted the NDC elections? Is it the same EC that they vilified and even verbally assaulted Dr Serebour Quaicoe (an Electoral Commissioner)?", he asked the host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He was amazed that the party would fall on the same Electoral Management Body as he thought they would opt for an external electoral body to conduct their elections for them.



Nonetheless, he congratulated the NDC for a peaceful congress but was of a strong belief that their new leadership cannot pull any surprise in the next elections.



"The value is the same ... NDC will lose 2024 elections!" he exclaimed.