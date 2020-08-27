Regional News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Why deliver damaged health equipment to us? - Essikado-Ketan youth ask NDC PC

The youth of Essikado-Ketan has alleged that the aspiring member of parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah donated damaged second-hand goods to a health facility at Kansawrodo in the Western region.



The concerned constituents who feel disrespected were equally taken aback as they think Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah who is also a medical practitioner should have provided equipment that will facilitate healthcare delivery in the country.



According to Kessfmonline, the items donated by the NDC parliamentary candidate were not fit for purpose and has requested that she comes back for the items she donated.



"...we cannot fathom why Dr. Ayensu Danquah, a medical practitioner, who is expected to be championing quality healthcare delivery in Ghana, especially within the constituency will deliver damaged equipment to Kansawrodo healthcare...it's a demonstration of gross disrespect for the constituents,” one of the residents stated.



Items donated to the facility include; hospital bed, wheelchair, among others.



But the Queen mother of Kansarowdo, a community in the Essikado-Ketan constituency, in an interview with Takoradi-based radio station, Connect FM said those allegations levelled against Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah are untrue.



