Why angry NPP youth chased out MP from constituency office

General News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bright Wireko-Brobby, the member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira was reportedly given a hot chase by youth in the constituency when he visited the constituency office of the New Patriotic Party on December 19, 2022.



Bright Wireko-Brobby, according to a report by Onua TV had to run for his life as the disgruntled youth were hell-bent on causing harm to him.



The report indicates that the youth who are supporters of the NPP are unhappy with what they contend to be interference of the MP in internal party matters.



The youth, the report says, claim that Bright Wireko-Brobby has allegedly masterminded the dismissal of some constituency executives who stood up to his decisions.



They allege that in 2020, Bright Wireko-Brobby sacked the constituency secretary and his deputy. The first vice chairperson of the NPP in the constituency and communications director were also victims of the MP’s perceived sacking spree.



The report states that the lawmaker’s decision to dismiss the four persons was due to his claim that they conveyed a meeting without the knowledge of the constituency chair.



Bright Wireko-Brobby is the latest MP on the majority caucus to face protests from his constituents.



In 2022 alone, over five MPs on the majority side have been chased out by their constituents for varied reasons.



Atta Kyea, Hawa Koomson, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu were given hot chases by their constituents.



For Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, his constituents were unhappy with the slow-paced work on the Suame Magazine road and demanded immediate action.



Watch the video below







Bright Wireko-Brobby (born 6 January 1972) is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Hemang Lower Denkyira



