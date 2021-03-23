Why accept our women with Brazilian hair and reject Rastafarians? – Ras Mubarak questions

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has questioned why Ghanaians will accept women in Brazilian and Peruvian weaves and yet reject Rastafarians who decide to keep their natural hair.



His comments come after two Rastafarian students were denied admission to the Achimota School on their first day after reporting in dreadlocks.



The former MP noted that it is quite embarrassing that Rastafarians would be rejected for their natural look while the narrative changes when it comes to women with artificial hair.



“Doesn’t it make you sad that as Africans we would accept our women putting on all manner of creams in their hair, we would accept our women wearing Brazilian and Peruvian hairs but we have a problem with our natural hair? As Africans doesn’t it make us feel embarrassed?”, he questioned on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Happy FM’s Don Prah.



Meanwhile, Ras Mubarak says he has encouraged the family of the Rastafarian students to pursue the case in court as he believes that Achimota Senior High School has breached the provisions of the constitution.



An earlier statement by the Ghana Education Service on the current issue involving the Rastafarian students and Achimota School suggested that the School could not deny students admission on the basis of their religion. He thus directed the school to admit these students.



However, the GES made a U-turn by rescinding its earlier decision while throwing its support behind Achimota School for refusing to admit Rastafarian students.