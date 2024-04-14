Why ‘World War Three’ is trending in Ghana

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The launching of drone strikes and missiles at Israel by Iran has triggered conversations on Ghanaian social media platforms about a possible world war.



Aljazeera reports that Iran on Saturday, April 13, 2024, fired over 300 “killer drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles” into Israel.



The report quotes Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as saying that the country was able to intercept the missiles and prevent any major harm.



"Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel. Very little damage was caused – this is the result of the IDF’s impressive operations," he said.



However, he added: "The campaign is not yet over - we must remain alert and attentive to the instructions published by the IDF and Homefront Command. We must be prepared for every scenario. Having said this, we have thwarted the most significant wave [of the attack], and we did so successfully.”



On social media, Ghanaians have been following the issue with fears that it could escalate into a global war.



Amid the fears are jokes that the government could reference the conflict as a reason for the economic struggles of the country.



This position stems from the continuous mention of the Russia-Ukraine war as a major factor in the country’s recent economic slump.



Some users also continue to debate about where Ghana will align should it become necessary for the government to make any such decision.



Most of the tweets believe that Ghana will be on the side of Israel as the United States and the United Kingdom which are two of Ghana’s foremost partners have aligned with Israel.



There are also mundane jokes about the capability of the Ghana Armed Forces to defend the country should push come to shove.



Read some of the comments below





If World War 3 breaks, there are two sides:

1. Russia, China, Iran, Yemen, North Korea

2. NATO, United States, Israel, and UK



Which group will Ghana join? ???????? pic.twitter.com/UsrJMUw0XO — ????????????????_????????????????????™ ???? (@JerubbaalPiesie) April 13, 2024

Do you know that if the WWIII happens as Iran is attacking Israel elections in US and Ghana can be called off ?! — Alan Kyerematen 2024????????✊???????????? (@GhanaSocialU) April 13, 2024

“Due to the Iran Israel war” about to be the new “cause” for all of Ghana’s problems ???? — Hot Abolo (Teddy Vaé ????????) (@Togbe_Attikesse) April 14, 2024

NPP communicators going to push all their incompetence on ‘Israel-Iran war’ now. You watch. https://t.co/62h5CnaBJ5 — Ghana Mu Nsemsem (@ghanamunsemsem_) April 13, 2024

Forget Israel and Iran, my problem right now is, if another country declare war on Ghana and send missiles can we intercept???

???????????????????? — Trickish???? ????️ (@kaakyire_yaw) April 14, 2024

Forget Israel and Iran, did you say WW 3? Ghana is ready tho so they shouldn’t try. ????✊ pic.twitter.com/fw9PcBxvUn — BIG STORMZY ???????? (@OriginalObeng) April 13, 2024

Every country is calling on its citizens to leave Israel and Iran immediately. Then there's Ghana — Mr T.I ???????? ???????? (@izake_tetteh) April 12, 2024

Since Ghana is a Christian country, and mostly our people visit Israel ???????? to pray and seek the glory of God, I think this is the time Ghana declares it support for Israel while they war against Iran, we have the men(Soldiers) to back Israel in this World War 3 ????#WWIII pic.twitter.com/UqHCK11FIl — #YNWA LFC ???????????? (@Tony_Ksiboy) April 14, 2024

You see what is happening in Israel and Iran ?

Ghana is on standby for Africa ????????????…. over over

Trump • Biden • Gaza •Drake pic.twitter.com/XRyaOVfC2t — 99_kay???? (@os_kayy) April 13, 2024

If Iran does not stop firing Missiles to Israel Ghana will intervene. My father is the defence minister in Ghana and we're already prepared. — Akosua???????? (@Boahemaabetty) April 13, 2024

If World War 3 breaks, there are three sides:

1. Russia, China, Iran, Yemen, North Korea

2. NATO, United States, Israel, and UK

3. Ghana,Nigeria

Which side are you on?? pic.twitter.com/Yv8iGmt0WL — ♱ (@jbruce64) April 14, 2024

Ghana economy will be affected soon by the war between Iran and Israel war ????????????#WorldWar3 #Ronaldo — LESLIE MOORE (@sototoles) April 14, 2024

It's funny how people are blindly cheering for Iran. When Israel strikes back, it will be swift and hard. I bet all your jubilation will turn to "freeIran". — A Jew from Ghana (@ajewfromghana) April 14, 2024

Iran and Israel war is about to affect Ghana’s economy. Now NPP has all the excuse they need. ???? #Bawuliar #BongoIdeas #Elections2024 — Benoni Sowah (@culturedafrikan) April 14, 2024

