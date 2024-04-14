You are here: HomeNews2024 04 14Article 1925953

Why ‘World War Three’ is trending in Ghana

Iran has fired missiles into Israel Iran has fired missiles into Israel

The launching of drone strikes and missiles at Israel by Iran has triggered conversations on Ghanaian social media platforms about a possible world war.

Aljazeera reports that Iran on Saturday, April 13, 2024, fired over 300 “killer drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles” into Israel.

The report quotes Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as saying that the country was able to intercept the missiles and prevent any major harm.

"Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel. Very little damage was caused – this is the result of the IDF’s impressive operations," he said.

However, he added: "The campaign is not yet over - we must remain alert and attentive to the instructions published by the IDF and Homefront Command. We must be prepared for every scenario. Having said this, we have thwarted the most significant wave [of the attack], and we did so successfully.”

On social media, Ghanaians have been following the issue with fears that it could escalate into a global war.

Amid the fears are jokes that the government could reference the conflict as a reason for the economic struggles of the country.

This position stems from the continuous mention of the Russia-Ukraine war as a major factor in the country’s recent economic slump.

Some users also continue to debate about where Ghana will align should it become necessary for the government to make any such decision.

Most of the tweets believe that Ghana will be on the side of Israel as the United States and the United Kingdom which are two of Ghana’s foremost partners have aligned with Israel.

There are also mundane jokes about the capability of the Ghana Armed Forces to defend the country should push come to shove.

Read some of the comments below





























