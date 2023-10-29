Why Nana Ampadu released popular song 'Sanbra' after IK Acheampong left power in 1978

General News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

From time immemorial, musicians have always used their craft to convey their feelings and thoughts about the management of the country.



Ghana has a rich history of musicians who used their influence and talent to register their opinions about national issues and in doing so, clashed with the government of the day.



Nana Kwame Ampadu, the iconic Ghanaian musician who rightfully earned the title of ‘king of musicians’ is one of many Ghanaian musicians who used their craft to talk about issues of national interest.



Among the countless number of songs released by the legendary Nana Ampadu is the popular song ‘Sanbra’.



Sanbra which means ‘come back’ is an interesting song released by Nana Kwame Ampadu after the Ignatius Kutu Acheampong administration was toppled by Lt. Gen. Fred Akuffo via palace coup.



The inspiration behind the song as disclosed by popular Ghanaian DJ K.A is that Nana Kwame Ampadu was sending a message to fellow musician, Alex Konadu who had gone into exile to escape being killed by the Acheampong administration.



Alex Konadu who was known widely as ‘One Man Thousand’ clashed with the Acheampong administration after he released a song that was deemed to be critical of the military government then.



Alex Konadu held no punch in the song as he criticized the Acheampong administration for not meeting the expectations of Ghanaians and always touting ‘Operation Feed Yourself’ as his major achievement.



As a result of the song, the Acheampong administration was on the heels of Alex Konadu which forced the hi-life musician to leave the country with one of his band men who is also now one of Ghana’s prominent musicians, Charles Amoah.



While they were in exile in Ivory Coast, Acheampong’s administration was toppled by Gen. Akuffo and in an attempt to inform his good friend of the need to return home, Nana Ampadu crafted the song ‘Sanbra’.



