Why NDC didn’t back #FixTheCountry campaign – Asiedu Nketiah discloses

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also known as General Mosquito has debunked claims that they were the masterminds behind the #Fixthecountry campaign.



A few weeks ago, a section of Ghanaians took to social media to protest over what they describe as “bad governance and the high cost of living” in a campaign dubbed #Fixthecountry.



The hashtag which trended for weeks followed an increase in prices of fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).



Some communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) accused the NDC of sponsoring the campaign.



However, General Mosquito denies giving the conveners any form of backing.



"If we did that; NPP would have used us as the mobilizing tool; helping them in the end"



"Moreover, these are issues we've raised already and it's good individuals have taken them up and leading the fight. Joining them will change it into an NDC, NPP affair" he said in a one-on-one interview on UTV.







