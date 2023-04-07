Why Kwesi Pratt has vowed not to release letter from prominent Ghanaian only he and Baako know about

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has disclosed that there exists a letter from a ‘very prominent figure’ in Ghana’s history which only himself and Kweku Baako are privy to.



According to Pratt, the contents of the letter, when released will have significant consequences on Ghana’s political history and the reputation of the said person.



The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper told Dr Randy Abbey on the April 5 edition of Good Morning Ghana program on Metro TV that he has made a commitment never to share the content of the said letter.



“There is something between me and my friend Kweku Baako. A very prominent figure in the history of Ghana one day wrote a 10-page handwritten letter to me. When I read that letter, I asked myself, why would this man do this to himself?



“From that very day, I told myself, this letter must never be seen by anybody... I made a copy for Kweku Baako. Only two of us have that letter and I hope he never releases it. I’ve made a commitment never to release that letter even under duress. This person is huge in our history. I don’t know what happened to him but he decided to write in his own handwriting. The things in that letter,” he said.



Kwesi Pratt and the show host, Randy Abbey were having a discussion on some of the things to consider when writing a book.



The veteran writer disclosed that some people deliberately serialize their autobiographies to build anticipation.



Others, he said, also agree deals with publishers to only publish that aspect of their story when they are no more.



“I have been told that the trick is to segment it so you that you can write a series. Some also say after they themselves are dead. We have a responsibility to protect those people and keep confidences.“



