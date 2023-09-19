Why Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to deal with Asenso Boakye

Politics of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

During a ‘Show Down’ walk on September 16, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, directed a salvo at an unidentified minister hailing from Bantama in the Ashanti region.



The minister according to Kennedy had allegedly claimed that if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presents Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as their candidate for the 2024 elections, they would lose, but that Bawumia would be well-marketed for a future election.



"It is surprising that a certain minister in Bantama has said that if they present Bawumia, he won't win. But if Mahama comes to power and he stays in opposition for four years, by the time the four years are over, he will be attractive. Oh Jesus Christ, if NPP doesn't understand the meaning of power, NDC does."



In response to these allegations, the Member of Parliament for Bantama and Minister of Workd and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, denied the said claims.



Boakye characterized the allegations as "blatant lies" and "politically puerile," emphasizing the NPP government's commitment to improving the well-being of Ghanaians.



He urged everyone to disregard Kennedy Agyapong's accusations and focus on building unity within the party, which he deemed essential for winning the upcoming 2024 elections.



However, tensions escalated as Kennedy Agyapong expressed his dissatisfaction with Asenso Boakye's response.



Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV on September 18, 2023, he vowed to confront the minister if he continued to attack him, warning that he was prepared to expose potentially damaging information about him.



Agyapong asserted that Boakye should insure his own integrity before targeting others.



During a conversation with a host, Kennedy Agyapong implied that Asenso Boakye had stayed at a friend's house in Adenta, suggesting that he possessed information that could be used against the minister if necessary.



Read an excerpt of his conversation with the host below



Host: The minister is in Bantama. Who is it



Kennedy: I won't tell you but if he has accepted it, so be it.



Host: Honourable we are on national television, is it Asenso or not?



Kennedy: Yes we are on national television, I mean that he is nobody for me to defend him…but I am advising him, if he wants to attack people he shouldn’t try Kennedy Agyapong because if he does I will explain to him…



He was staying at my friend David Anim’s house at Adenta, if he doesn’t want trouble for himself he should keep quiet, you see that he has exposed himself, as he said I assumed, when you played the video, is that how it is?



Host: A Minister from Bantama



Kennedy: Yes, a Minister from Bantama…why didn’t he call to ask me about what I was saying, does he know the protection I have given to him, if he dares me I will embarrass him.



...because the first problem I had with President Akufo-Addo is because of Aseno Boakye. If he jokes, what I will do to him,…if you are not clean don’t come and try Kennedy Agyapong…if he likes he should make a mistake.







