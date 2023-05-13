Why I sprayed cash at elections grounds - 'Money throwing' NDC candidate speaks

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Juliana Kinang-Wassan has disclosed the motivation behind her decision to “make the money rain” at the election grounds of the primaries of the National Democratic Congress in the Ejura-Sekyedumase constituency.



Viral videos captured Juliana Kinang-Wassan throwing monies to delegates and members of the public who had gathered at the centre to have a view of the elections.



When quizzed by Joy News about her actions, Juliana Kinang-Wassan is quoted to have said she decided to give out the monies after she found it in her car.



Reacting to the actions of his opponent, the sitting MP of the area, Bawa Braimah Mohammed said he is not worried and that he remains confident of his chances.



According to him, the voting exercise will turn out to be a mere formality as he will win by a huge margin.



Delegates of the National Democratic Congress are currently casting their ballots for the presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.



As late as Thursday, May 11, 2023, the election looked set to be rescheduled, but Dr Kwabena Duffour made a dramatic u-turn on his decision to injunct the election, paving way for it to come off today, May 13, 2023.



In the presidential race, John Dramani Mahama is highly tipped to see off competition from former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



The parliamentary race is where expectations of major shocks are rife, with some known constituencies being contested by quite popular and astute persons.



47 of the incumbent MPs will not experience the headache of monitoring elections again as they are going unopposed.



