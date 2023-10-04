Why Governor Addison and his deputies did not meet #OccupyBoG protesters

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has emerged that the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his two deputies did not meet the protesters on the #OccupyBoG demonstration on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, because they were in a meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



This came to light when the Director of Security and Safety at the Bank of Ghana, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng, stood in to receive the petition intended to be presented to the Bank of Ghana.



Explaining the circumstances that surrounded the absence of his bosses to receive the petition that was supposed to be presented by the leadership of the Minority in Parliament, the retired Airforce officer said that the governors were meeting the IMF and could not be available to meet the protesters.



“We want to congratulate you for the peaceful protest that you have organised today. We were informed that you’ll be coming to present the petition to the Governor, but the three governors, as we speak, are currently meeting the IMF in a meeting, and there is nobody there.



“So, the government has asked that I meet you and take the petition on his behalf, and we’ll accordingly respond to the petition,” he said.



But the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, was not convinced enough, describing it as a disrespect that the governors could not come out to meet them on their own.



With that, the Minority Leader refused to present the petition to the bank.



“So, first, let me say that I feel very disrespected as the leader of the opposition in parliament for s simple reason that we demanded to present a petition to the Governor of the Central Bank of the republic of Ghana, otherwise known as the Bank of Ghana. The Governor has two deputies, namely deputy 1 and deputy 2.



“Unfortunately, he has decided to disrespect us and his two deputies have also decided to disrespect us by not being here and to receive our petition. We never said we are going to present our petition to the head of security or to someone in charge of security, with all due respect,” he said.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/OGB