Why Bawumia is struggling to select his running mate - Nyaho-Tamakloe explains

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has explained why Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is struggling to select his running mate ahead of the general elections.



He stated that Dr Bawumia is not a man of himself because he was supported by some prominent figures in government to win the party’s flagbearership position hence he can’t make decisions on his own.



Dr Tamakloe noted that the delay in Dr. Bawumia’s running mate selection boils down to the fact that the decision cannot be made by him alone but has to be approved by other prominent individuals who played a pivotal role in his bid to become the party’s flagbearer.



Speaking in an interview with Joynews monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Tamakloe indicated that the vice president is in a "tight corner" regarding the selection of his running mate ahead of the upcoming general elections.



When the host of the show asked Dr Tamakloe why he thinks Dr Bawumia's running mate selection has been delayed, he retorted, “Bawumia is now in a tight corner [concerning the running mate decision] because he is not number one himself.”



Pressure has been mounting on Dr Bawumia after his closest competitor, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama named Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 elections.



The general election is slated for December 7, 2024.



