Why Alban Bagbin is not participating in NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Attoh, the Special Advisor to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, has disclosed that it is extremely unlikely that the speaker will participate in the parliamentary and presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress.



He told Joy News that Alban Bagbin has traveled outside the country on an important trip and will not be in the country by the close of polls on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



He is, however, certain that Alban Bagbin would have actively participated in the process by voting for his preferred presidential and parliamentary candidates if he were still in the country.



He added that Bagbin's inability to vote in the primaries does not in any way question his commitment and dedication to the NDC.



“He is not in town, unfortunately. His duties have taken him out of town and by the time he arrives tonight, the election would have ended. This thing ends at 4. He would have voted if he was in Ghana. These votes are secret so no one would know who he voted for. He truly and fully a member of the NDC,” he said.



Delegates of the National Democratic Congress are currently casting their ballots for the presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.



As late as Thursday, May 11, 2023, the election looked set to be rescheduled, but Dr Kwabena Duffour made a dramatic u-turn on his decision to injunct the election, paving way for it to come off today, May 13, 2023.



In the presidential race, John Dramani Mahama is highly tipped to see off competition from former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



The parliamentary race is where expectations of major shocks are rife, with some known constituencies being contested by quite popular and astute persons.



47 of the incumbent MPs will not experience the headache of monitoring elections again as they are going unopposed.



KPE/OGB



