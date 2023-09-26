Why Alan resigned from the NPP in 2008 vs that of 2023

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Alan Kyerematen has resigned from the only political party he has known his since 1992, to lead an independent candidacy toward becoming the president of Ghana, but this major move by the politician is not a first.



As a refresher, in 2008, the former flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made a similar move, tendering in his resignation from the party.



Added to his announcement on Monday, September 25, 2023, it became the second time the astute industrialist had made a public announcement on his separation from the NPP.



And so, what happened in 2008 that forced the leading member of the political party to quit?



Why Alan quit the NPP in 2008:



According to old files from the Daily Graphic, in 2008, Alan Kyerematen quit the party because of what he said were his unhappiness with treatments meted out to him by the campaign team of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was at the time the flagbearer of the NPP.



The report also indicated that Alan had alleged harassment of some of his supporters who wanted to contest the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Since he was named the Chairman of the Committee in charge of Identifiable Groups of the Akufo-Addo Campaign Team, Mr Kyerematen is said to have never attended any of its meetings.



“Reports also indicate that Mr Kyerematen wants to run as an independent candidate in the December general election,” the report stated.



Eventually, that decision was revoked by Alan, following what is said to have been “fruitful meetings with party elders,” with indications that the former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, was very influential in this U-turn.



Why Alan resigned from the NPP in 2023:



In his own words, Alan Kyerematen shared why he was officially leaving the NPP to run as an independent candidate, including reasons that he was no longer appreciated by the party.



“I joined the New Patriotic Party at the very beginning of its establishment as a Founding Member, believing in its core values and the long-standing traditions of its antecedents, predicated on fairness, equity, probity, accountability, and transparency. I have devoted the best part of my professional career to serving the Party, and I still believe in the vision of the founding fathers of the Party. However, the NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, ‘behind the curtain power brokers’ and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks.



“It was my fervent wish to use the vehicle of the Party to bring my God-given talents, experience, and knowledge acquired both locally and internationally over a period of 46 years, to serve our dear nation, Ghana at the highest level of executive authority.



“It is abundantly clear to me, that my services and contributions to the Party are not appreciated, and that my continuous stay in the Party will create further tension and division, which is an exact replay of circumstances that led to my decision to resign from the Party in 2008.



“Fellow Countrymen and Women, under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.”



What Alan gave as reasons for withdrawing from 2023 NPP flagbearer race:



On September 5, 2023, Alan officially withdrew from the NPP flagbearer race.



His decision came just a day before the New Patriotic Party was supposed to organise balloting for aspirants who will be contesting in the November Congress that is aimed at electing a successor for Nana Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party.



Alan cited the intimidation of delegates in the Super Delegates Conference, among others, as some of the reasons that have informed his decision to drop out of the race.



