Whoever becomes president in 2025 is walking straight into power crisis – Edward Bawa

Edward Bawa, Member of Parliament for Bongo, has commented on the impending power crisis that the next president of Ghana in 2025 will likely face.



Edward Bawa's remarks come amidst the backdrop of ongoing electricity challenges in the country.



"I empathize with whoever becomes the president in 2025, and which I hope will be John Mahama... is walking straight into a power crisis," Bawa said on Good Morning Ghana on Tuesday, March 5, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Edward Bawa attributed this potential crisis to what he perceives as governmental negligence in adequately addressing the country's energy needs.



"Because we continuously sang the song [that] we have excess capacity, the government do not want to be seen to be thinking of planning going forward in terms of adding power generation," he stated.



He criticized the government's approach, alleging that they created a false impression of not needing additional power plants while merely focusing on existing projects.



"All that they added were those in the pipeline," Edward Bawa added, emphasizing the lack of proactive measures to mitigate future energy challenges.



Furthermore, Bawa urged Ghanaians to demand transparency regarding the recent power outages, commonly referred to as 'dumsor.'



"Government created an impression they did not need these power plants, meanwhile, all these things were programmed," he asserted.



