Who speaks for the millions in excruciating hardships? Okudzeto Ablakwa quizzes Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has asked who speaks for the ordinary Ghanaian who has been left to deal with what he says are all the negatives that have come with the tenure of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Minister of Finance.



Adding his submission on the floor of parliament during the debate on the vote of censure brought against the finance minister by the Minority, the MP stated that there are several Ghanaians who are experiencing hardships because of the mismanagement of the minister.



He added that while the minister has the ability to employ the services of lawyers and other people to speak for him, the same cannot be said for the millions of Ghanaians who have been affected by the economic hardships in the country.



“The question that I want to pose is that who speaks for the victims of the honourable finance minister. As we speak now, there is so much anguish, people have been impoverished; there is excruciating hardship. Who are the lawyers for those people?



“As we speak, people’s life savings, people’s investments are at risk. We have heard the TUC, we have heard the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, we have heard NAGRAT, we have heard TEWU, we have heard the Ghana Medical Association: who speaks for them?



“We are public servants; they give us a mandate – they gave the finance minister a mandate to manage this economy well, to put this economy in a good place so that their life savings, their investments, the works of struggling Ghanaians, of organised labour, of business owners who are closing their businesses, some of whom are relocating to Ivory Coast, Togo and elsewhere. Who speaks for them? Who are their lawyers?” he quizzed.



The vote of censure which was scheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022, eventually failed as the Minority was not able to make up the needed numbers after their colleagues on the Majority side staged a walkout.



AE/WA