Who replaces Alan Kyerematen as New Year reshuffle looms?

General News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Following the resignation of Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen from government, there is intense last-minute lobbying as a New Year reshuffle looms.



Before the resignation of Alan Kyerematen, sources had told MyNewsGh.com the Trade Minister would have been affected by the looming reshuffle anyway, along with Agriculture Minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto.



Ahead of the reshuffle, the President has been said to be looking at close options to replace Alan Kyeremanten with insiders pushing for Herbert Krapa, one of his deputies.



Sources told MyNewsGh.com Herbert Krapa was smuggled into the deputy ministerial list in 2021 last-minute to replace Yendi MP as “Akufo-Addo’s eyes and ears” in the Trade Ministry.



Before then, Herbert Krapa who is a “small boy” of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko had been penciled down as Deputy CEO of the National Petroleum Authority to work with Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.



While the powers of the Jubilee House are pushing for Krapa through Gabby, Asylum Down wants a new face to replace Alan as Minister instead of recycling same people.



Akufo-Addo is reportedly keeping his decision close to his chest but asked every side to submit their choices for him to look at, which they have already done.



Credible sources inside the seat of government had told MyNewsGh.com in December that Akufo-Addo was planning a major reshuffle that would affect the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Chieftaincy, the Ministry of Fisheries, the Ministry of Health and Lands and Natural Resources among others.



Agriculture Minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto is said to be reluctant to resign and stands to be affected by the reshuffle.



MyNewsGh.com later learnt the Sports Minister equally faces a tough battle to keep his job as the President has not been impressed with his performance.



Ofori-Atta, Kan-Dapaah, Nitiwul, Dery, Ayorkor Botchwey to stay



In December last year, we reported that a new face is expected to replace Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, who the source says will be reassigned from the labour front, where the government expects high pressure this year going into next year which is an election year.



While many people including 90 NPP MPs expect President Akufo-Addo to also name a new Finance Minister to replace Ken Ofori-Atta, the source said “the President will not touch Mr. Ofori-Atta for now” until after the entire IMF program is concluded.



“Already the President has been impressed with the record time negotiation of the staff agreement by Ofori-Atta and his team and by April 2023, the entire deal should be settled”.



There is intense lobbying happening over who get to keep their job and who will be sacked or reassigned as the NPP is set to announce a road map for parliamentary and Presidential primaries next year.



The source said the list is not finalized and could be subject to change right to the very minute of announcement.