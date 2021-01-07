Politics of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Who among the NPP let the party down? - Gary Nimako quizzes

Gary Nimako, Legal Practitioner

Legal Practitioner and Member of the New Patriotic Party, Gary Nimako is seeking answers to what led to his party’s nominee defeat as Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament.



Mike Ocquaye who was nominated by the NPP lost his seat to Alban S. K. Bagbin who was nominated by the NDC.



Bagbin was elected Speaker of the eight parliament and Chief Justice Anin Yeboah administered the oath of allegiance and the Speaker's oath to him



His victory comes as a shock to the NPP as it meant that some members of the NPP voted for the NDC candidate.



Reacting to this development, Gary Nimako who is the lawyer who sought an injunction against the MP-elect for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson over Dual citizenship said the party has toiled in vain.



In a Facebook post, he quizzed “who were the NPP MPs who let the party down in parliament.”



Adding that urgent answers are needed.



