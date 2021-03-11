General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

White garment, bible quotations other ‘Ken Ofori-Atta elements’ Ghanaians will miss in 2021 budget presentation

It appears Ghanaians this time around might not experience the presentation of the 2021 budget the usual ‘Ken Ofori-Atta way’.



Aside from the fact that it has been his responsibility, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has somewhat been able to customize the budget presentation in Parliament to suit his style and personality and with this, his absence will be felt having been replaced by another individual this time.



In line with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), the budget statement is usually delivered by the Finance Minister annually.



But it has become the case that Majority Leader Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will be the one to read this year’s budget after the finance minister left the country for further medical care in the U.S.A



With this, however, it appears that this year’s budget reading will take a different turn as certain key ‘Ken Ofori Atta’ elements will be missed.



Let's take a look at those key elements in Ofori-Atta’s budget presentation Ghanaians might probably miss



The famous white Kaftan



Ken Ofori-Atta, per his own fashion standards, mostly clads himself in white apparel anytime he makes an appearance in parliament, particularly to read the national budget.



Although no one seems to understand the reason for the usual attire, it is assumed, that particular colour is his favourite.



Some may think it is somewhat appropriate for a man in such a position to be seen mostly in suits but with Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the story is different.















Brown bag



The finance minister is incomplete without his ‘brown bag’ anytime he steps into parliament for a budget reading.



Well to those wondering its content, this famous brown bag carries the national budget.









Bible quotations



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta is noted for quoting bible verses during budget reading. His position as a staunch believer of Christ is something he consistently hammers on each time he rises to speak in Parliament.



To him, his Christian faith makes him incapable of conniving corrupt deeds.



Yet, some critics are of the view that despite his calm composure and open display of the Christian faith, he is corrupt and not afraid to steal from the country by deceiving the masses with the name of God.



In a typical instance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, once during a budget reading, quoted Bible verses to critics who said the collapse of some nine banks was needless and politically motivated.



Referring to James 2:10, the minister was captured saying: “let mature Ghanaians be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to anger.”







