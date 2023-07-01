Which monumental project would you be remembered for in Ashanti Region? - Akwasi Nsiah asks Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The growth of the Ashanti Region, which serves as the heartland of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has drawn criticism from outspoken broadcaster, Akwasi Nsiah, towards President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



On the Badwam show on Adom TV, Akwasi Nsiah gave Nana Addo some chilling criticisms, telling him to name one enormous project he has finished in the Ashanti Region since assuming office.



His remarks follow the President's recent call for the electorate in Assin North to vote for the NPP candidate, Charles Opoku, whom he identified as the one he can work with, to develop the Assin North constituency.



In the President's statement, he emphasized that the NPP candidate was his own and that he only could approach him for discussions on the progress of the area.



“We need someone who can come and help you. Someone who will work in your interest. Vote for someone who can come to me to ask for developmental projects in this area,” he said.



However, Akwasi Nsiah offered his perspective on the matter and used the Ashanti Region as an illustration, claiming that President Akufo-Addo has won the most votes in the Ashanti Region alone since 1992 than any other President, yet he is unable to cite any significant initiatives in the same area that has given him the most support throughout his career.



Akwasi, who thinks the President's remarks weren't a democratic message, challenged him to name just one significant project that his government has completed in the Ashanti Region.



“According to President Akufo-Addo, voters should choose a candidate who can approach him to request developmental initiatives for his constituency.Mr. President, with all due respect, if my memory serves me correctly, you have received more votes from the Ashanti Region alone since 1992 than all of the previous presidents combined.



“Please, Mr. President, can you name one significant project you've finished in the Ashanti Region in the seven years since taking office? Which one significant project would the Ashanti people remember you for if your tenure ends today?” He queried



Akwasi went ahead to chastise the Ashanti regional MPs for failing to approach the President to seek developmental projects for their constituencies, claiming that President Akufo-Addo's statement in Assin North was an eye opener, indicating that he [Akufo-Addo] was always ready to assist any constituency should their MPs come to him for projects.